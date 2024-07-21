Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,790 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In other Macerich news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 6,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $96,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 6,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $96,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,498.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 163,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,681. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

