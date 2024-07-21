Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $47.39 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $863.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $63.90.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

