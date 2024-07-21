Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,477,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,320,000 after acquiring an additional 75,825 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,678,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $62.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $140,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $672,846.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,450.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.