Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 874 Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

BHB stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.70. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.10 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Insider Activity at Bar Harbor Bankshares

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker bought 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $115,570.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,466 shares of company stock worth $140,534. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

