Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Global Ship Lease worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,564,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,558 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,588,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 70,329 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $871.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

