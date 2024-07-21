Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 658,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,493,000 after acquiring an additional 62,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

MMI opened at $37.44 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,818.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $529,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,818.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $64,757.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,933.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $626,487. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

