Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 25,130 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

