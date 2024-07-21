Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 317.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Shutterstock by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $479,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $84,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $479,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,879.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.45. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

