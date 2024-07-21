Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Insperity by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 398,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $544,497.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,066.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Stock Performance

NSP opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $123.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 137.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 58.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

