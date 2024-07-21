Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director George C. Roeth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $87.32.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $106.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

