Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 77.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Diodes by 113.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 34.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Diodes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 33.8% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.36. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

