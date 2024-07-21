Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Northwest Pipe worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 216.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NWPX opened at $36.28 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $359.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $113.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.