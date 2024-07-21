Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $597,000 Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,752,421.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

