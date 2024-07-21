Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $614,000 Stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 797,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 82.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 507,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 228,775 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,640,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,211,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Franklin Income Focus ETF stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

