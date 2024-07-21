Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $615,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

