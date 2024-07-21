Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KT by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KT by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in KT by 1,227.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Stock Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $13.34 on Friday. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.