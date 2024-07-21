Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Sinclair worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,889,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 645,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $2,982,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Sinclair Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of SBGI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Sinclair, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.97. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sinclair, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

