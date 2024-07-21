Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 631.9% during the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $996,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCT opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.54 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $333.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0011 dividend. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

