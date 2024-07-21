Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $582,000 in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $40.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $42.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.65.

