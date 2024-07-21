Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.29.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW opened at $263.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.91. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

