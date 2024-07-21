Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 397,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 82,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.78 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.