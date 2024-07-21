Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 955,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,222,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,608,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, CEO Lorie Tekorius sold 9,642 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $501,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,783,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

