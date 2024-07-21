Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 396 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12-month low of $65.38 and a 12-month high of $91.96.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

