Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 510 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNR stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

