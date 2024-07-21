Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Air Transport Services Group worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 64,275.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $15.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.84. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

