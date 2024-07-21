Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,054 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 34.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.5% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 377.5% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Green Brick Partners news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $71.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $73.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

