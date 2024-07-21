Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,659 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 0.7 %

YETI opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $54.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.