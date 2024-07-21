Jen Hsun Huang Sells 120,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $14,300,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,654,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,315,754.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $15,470,400.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $15,603,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $15,432,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $14,500,800.00.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $117.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.57.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $116.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

