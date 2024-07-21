Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $472.48

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 472.48 ($6.13) and traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.97). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 462 ($5.99), with a volume of 6,703 shares changing hands.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £53.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,248.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 472.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 451.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,405.41%.

Jersey Electricity Company Profile

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

