JMP Securities Increases Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $12.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RITM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $11.62 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607,413 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,813,000. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,370,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

