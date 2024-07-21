Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,970,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 5,419,367 shares.The stock last traded at $6.56 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,659,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,012 shares during the period. 8VC GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $95,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 64,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 227,331 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

