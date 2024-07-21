Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JNJ. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

JNJ stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

