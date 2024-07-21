JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.37 and last traded at $54.38. 493,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,739,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,420,000 after buying an additional 297,544 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 86,143 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

