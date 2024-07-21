Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.29.
Several analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Keros Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics
Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance
Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Keros Therapeutics Company Profile
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keros Therapeutics
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.