Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after acquiring an additional 113,563 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,060,000 after buying an additional 375,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,809,000 after buying an additional 226,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

