Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

