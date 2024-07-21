Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $2,101,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.