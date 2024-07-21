Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 33.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM opened at $197.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $160.38 and a 12 month high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

