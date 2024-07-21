Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 67.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after buying an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,091,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after buying an additional 393,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,759,000 after buying an additional 363,201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $148.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

