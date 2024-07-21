Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ED opened at $94.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.13. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.