Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,761,000 after buying an additional 173,774 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 890,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,441,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.