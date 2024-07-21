Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $478,000 in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in SentinelOne by 56,000.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:S opened at $21.72 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.
Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne
In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,250,146.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,990,668.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $83,958.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,032,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 624,999 shares of company stock valued at $12,312,375. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on S shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W upgraded SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
