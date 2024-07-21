Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,503 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Halliburton by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,015,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% during the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 23,453 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 5.6 %

Halliburton stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. Halliburton has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.