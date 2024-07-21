Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAUG. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3,207.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 911,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after acquiring an additional 884,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 253.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 357,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 256,445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 19,442.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 114,712 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,773 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a market capitalization of $733.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

