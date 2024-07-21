Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,582,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $88.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.