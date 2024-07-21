Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SCCO opened at $104.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.74. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.