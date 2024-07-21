Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.