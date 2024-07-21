Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 162 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after buying an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after buying an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $322.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.