Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after acquiring an additional 921,570 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,210,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,111,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,177,000 after acquiring an additional 341,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,648.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 262,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1379 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

