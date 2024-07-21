Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,899 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUI. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 297,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 535,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MUI opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.42.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.