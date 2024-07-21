Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,396 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,550,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,081,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 244,545.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 225,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,040,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,785,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHB opened at $18.21 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $18.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

